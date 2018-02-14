No winner of €6m Valentine's Lotto jackpot but one person wins €57k
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €6,051,221.
One lucky player, however, won the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €57,209.
Over 33,000 players won prizes in tonight's draw.
There were no winners of tonight's Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.
Saturday's jackpot is an estimated €6.5m.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 8
- 11
- 16
- 26
- 27
- 34
- 12
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 10
- 14
- 16
- 28
- 30
- 4
Lotto Results - Jackpot €6,051,221
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 33,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €57,209.
- 8
- 16
- 18
- 23
- 35
- 40
- 39
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 15
- 17
- 20
- 22
- 31
- 45
- 7
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 4
- 8
- 28
- 31
- 39
- 45
- 36
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 16
- 18
- 23
- 35
- 40
- 39
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 15
- 17
- 20
- 22
- 31
- 45
- 7
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 8
- 28
- 31
- 39
- 45
- 36
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 16
- 19
- 20
- 27
- 39
- 31
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 6
- 9
- 15
- 21
- 28
- 38
- 34
