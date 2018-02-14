No winner of €6m Valentine's Lotto jackpot but one person wins €57k

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €6,051,221.

One lucky player, however, won the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €57,209.

Over 33,000 players won prizes in tonight's draw.

There were no winners of tonight's Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws.

Saturday's jackpot is an estimated €6.5m.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, February 14, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 8
    • 11
    • 16
    • 26
    • 27
    • 34
    • 12



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 10
    • 14
    • 16
    • 28
    • 30
    • 4



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €6,051,221

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 33,000 players won prizes including one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €57,209.

    • 8
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 35
    • 40
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 15
    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 31
    • 45
    • 7



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 4
    • 8
    • 28
    • 31
    • 39
    • 45
    • 36



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 35
    • 40
    • 39



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 15
    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 31
    • 45
    • 7



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 8
    • 28
    • 31
    • 39
    • 45
    • 36



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 16
    • 19
    • 20
    • 27
    • 39
    • 31



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 6
    • 9
    • 15
    • 21
    • 28
    • 38
    • 34



