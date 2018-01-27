No winner of €3.5m Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto Jackpot, worth over €3.5m.
Lotto Results: Saturday, January 27, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 11
- 12
- 23
- 26
- 30
- 36
- 35
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 18
- 25
- 27
- 33
- 37
- 14
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,500,804
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 43,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 plus Bonus winner of €66,061.
- 2
- 12
- 22
- 24
- 33
- 41
- 10
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 8
- 15
- 26
- 29
- 40
- 41
- 43
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 2
- 3
- 7
- 12
- 43
- 45
- 1
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €0
- 2
- 12
- 22
- 24
- 33
- 41
- 10
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €0
- 8
- 15
- 26
- 29
- 40
- 41
- 43
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €0
- 2
- 3
- 7
- 12
- 43
- 45
- 1
here was one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €66,061.
Next Wednesday’s jackpot is heading for €4m.KEYWORDS: Lotto
