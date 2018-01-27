No winner of €3.5m Lotto jackpot

There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto Jackpot, worth over €3.5m.

Lotto Results: Saturday, January 27, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 11
    • 12
    • 23
    • 26
    • 30
    • 36
    • 35



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 18
    • 25
    • 27
    • 33
    • 37
    • 14



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,500,804

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 43,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 plus Bonus winner of €66,061.

    • 2
    • 12
    • 22
    • 24
    • 33
    • 41
    • 10



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 8
    • 15
    • 26
    • 29
    • 40
    • 41
    • 43



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 2
    • 3
    • 7
    • 12
    • 43
    • 45
    • 1



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 2
    • 12
    • 22
    • 24
    • 33
    • 41
    • 10



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 8
    • 15
    • 26
    • 29
    • 40
    • 41
    • 43



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €0

    • 2
    • 3
    • 7
    • 12
    • 43
    • 45
    • 1



here was one winner of the Match 5 + Bonus prize of €66,061.

Next Wednesday’s jackpot is heading for €4m.
