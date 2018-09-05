No winner of €2.3m Lotto jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2,350,321.
Over 26,000 players won prizes in the main draw.
The top prizes in Lotto Plus 1 and 2 were also unclaimed.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 05, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 6
- 13
- 22
- 25
- 38
- 19
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 14
- 16
- 22
- 23
- 26
- 38
- 28
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,350,321
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 26,000 players won prizes.
- 3
- 10
- 12
- 20
- 29
- 46
- 32
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 1
- 25
- 29
- 38
- 40
- 42
- 10
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 11
- 13
- 16
- 36
- 39
- 43
- 29
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 10
- 12
- 20
- 29
- 46
- 32
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 25
- 29
- 38
- 40
- 42
- 10
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 11
- 13
- 16
- 36
- 39
- 43
- 29
KEYWORDS: Lotto
