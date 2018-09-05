No winner of €2.3m Lotto jackpot

One of Ireland’s richest men, billionaire financier, Dermot Desmond has secured planning permission to construct a 17,168 sq ft palatial mansion on Shrewsbury Road in D4 - Ireland’s most exclusive address.

Gardaí are making fresh search efforts to find a missing father of one, whom his family have accepted is dead.

Gardaí have issued a warning to the public about a “Dubai” broadband scam in which a Limerick pensioner was duped out of €10,000 by the fraudsters.

Luas operator, Transdev, has sacked one of its drivers after finding that he was ‘moonlighting’ as a taxi-driver in his wife’s licensed taxi.

The Department of Education says schools have a responsibility to keep students safe while on school tours.

A section of the M50 in Dublin has reopened fully after an earlier collision which left one man with serious injuries.

Sinn Féin is developing policy for a 32-county health service to protect Irish health services affected by Brexit.

A van driver for a Dublin based transport firm who failed to show for work on his "fed-up days" has been awarded €2,000 for his unfair dismissal.