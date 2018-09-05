No winner of €2.3m Lotto jackpot

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2,350,321.

Over 26,000 players won prizes in the main draw.

The top prizes in Lotto Plus 1 and 2 were also unclaimed.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 05, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 6
    • 13
    • 22
    • 25
    • 38
    • 19



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 14
    • 16
    • 22
    • 23
    • 26
    • 38
    • 28



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,350,321

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 26,000 players won prizes.

    • 3
    • 10
    • 12
    • 20
    • 29
    • 46
    • 32



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 1
    • 25
    • 29
    • 38
    • 40
    • 42
    • 10



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 11
    • 13
    • 16
    • 36
    • 39
    • 43
    • 29



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 10
    • 12
    • 20
    • 29
    • 46
    • 32



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 25
    • 29
    • 38
    • 40
    • 42
    • 10



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 13
    • 16
    • 36
    • 39
    • 43
    • 29



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 16
    • 19
    • 22
    • 29
    • 30
    • 38
    • 12



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 27
    • 35
    • 24



Full Lotto draw results »

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Lotto

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland