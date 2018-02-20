No winner of €160m EuroMillions jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions worth €161,121,640.

The numbers drawn were 6, 14, 19, 25 and 29. The lucky star numbers were 5 and 11.

There was also no winner of the €5,000 Ireland Only Raffle worth €500,000.

The numbers drawn were 6, 13, 29, 44 and 45.

Lotto Results: Tuesday, February 20, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 19



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 6
    • 10
    • 24
    • 25
    • 26
    • 37



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 19
    • 21
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 35
    • 17



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 19
    • 20
    • 22
    • 26
    • 39
    • 1



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €161,121,640

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 6
    • 14
    • 19
    • 25
    • 29
    • 5
    • 11



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 6
    • 13
    • 29
    • 44
    • 45



