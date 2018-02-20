No winner of €160m EuroMillions jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions worth €161,121,640.
The numbers drawn were 6, 14, 19, 25 and 29. The lucky star numbers were 5 and 11.
There was also no winner of the €5,000 Ireland Only Raffle worth €500,000.
The numbers drawn were 6, 13, 29, 44 and 45.
Lotto Results: Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 8
- 18
- 23
- 34
- 35
- 19
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 6
- 10
- 24
- 25
- 26
- 37
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 5
- 6
- 10
- 24
- 25
- 26
- 37
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 19
- 21
- 30
- 31
- 34
- 35
- 17
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 19
- 20
- 22
- 26
- 39
- 1
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €161,121,640
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
- 6
- 14
- 19
- 25
- 29
- 5
- 11
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 6
- 13
- 29
- 44
- 45
