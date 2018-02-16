No winner of €150m EuroMillions jackpot but two Irish people are €500k richer

Two Irish EuroMillions players are each half a million euro richer tonight.

The lucky winners matched five numbers in the Plus draw.

The winning numbers were 12, 17, 28, 34, and 40.

There was no winner of the main jackpot, however, worth €150,559,073.

The numbers drawn were 10, 12, 23, 32, and 50. The lucky stars were 4 and 10.

Tuesday's jackpot is an estimated €160 million.