No winner of €150m EuroMillions jackpot but two Irish people are €500k richer

Back to Ireland Home

Two Irish EuroMillions players are each half a million euro richer tonight.

The lucky winners matched five numbers in the Plus draw.

The winning numbers were 12, 17, 28, 34, and 40.

There was no winner of the main jackpot, however, worth €150,559,073.

The numbers drawn were 10, 12, 23, 32, and 50. The lucky stars were 4 and 10.

Tuesday's jackpot is an estimated €160 million.

Lotto Results: Friday, February 16, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 9
    • 12
    • 19
    • 20
    • 31
    • 37
    • 22



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 6
    • 12
    • 14
    • 28
    • 39
    • 31



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €150,559,073

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.

    • 10
    • 12
    • 23
    • 32
    • 50
    • 4
    • 10



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 12
    • 17
    • 28
    • 34
    • 40



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 4
    • 12
    • 16
    • 29
    • 31
    • 25



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 29
    • 30
    • 33
    • 34



Full Lotto draw results »

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: EuroMillions

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland