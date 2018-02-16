No winner of €150m EuroMillions jackpot but two Irish people are €500k richer
Two Irish EuroMillions players are each half a million euro richer tonight.
The lucky winners matched five numbers in the Plus draw.
The winning numbers were 12, 17, 28, 34, and 40.
There was no winner of the main jackpot, however, worth €150,559,073.
The numbers drawn were 10, 12, 23, 32, and 50. The lucky stars were 4 and 10.
Tuesday's jackpot is an estimated €160 million.
Lotto Results: Friday, February 16, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 9
- 12
- 19
- 20
- 31
- 37
- 22
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 6
- 12
- 14
- 28
- 39
- 31
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €150,559,073
There was no winner of the EuroMillions Jackpot.
- 10
- 12
- 23
- 32
- 50
- 4
- 10
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 12
- 17
- 28
- 34
- 40
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 4
- 12
- 16
- 29
- 31
- 25
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 3
- 4
- 8
- 29
- 30
- 33
- 34
- Digital Desk
