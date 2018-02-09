No winner of €129m EuroMillions jackpot but one Irish winner scoops €50k

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €129m.

However, one lucky Irish player has won almost €50k.

The player matched 5 numbers to scoop €49,825.

The numbers drawn were 22, 31, 36, 38, and 44. The lucky stars were 1 and 11.

There was no winner of the top prize in the Plus draw. The numbers drawn were 3, 16, 17, 25, and 29.