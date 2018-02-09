No winner of €129m EuroMillions jackpot but one Irish winner scoops €50k
09/02/2018 - 21:12:00Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €129m.
However, one lucky Irish player has won almost €50k.
The player matched 5 numbers to scoop €49,825.
The numbers drawn were 22, 31, 36, 38, and 44. The lucky stars were 1 and 11.
There was no winner of the top prize in the Plus draw. The numbers drawn were 3, 16, 17, 25, and 29.
Lotto Results: Friday, February 09, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 4
- 9
- 21
- 25
- 26
- 29
- 19
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 17
- 22
- 24
- 34
- 36
- 33
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €129,291,731
- 22
- 31
- 36
- 38
- 44
- 1
- 11
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 16
- 17
- 25
- 29
KEYWORDS: EuroMillions
- The Ireland only raffle numbers were:
- I-DGN-86364;
- I-DGP-36735;
- I-DGS-19337;
- I-DGS-27868;
- I-DGS-95504;
- I-DGW-59252;
- I-DGX-13097;
- I-DGX-42040;
- I-DHB-22468;
- I-DHB-89626.
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Latest: European Parliament approves proposal to end bi-annual clock change
Changing the clocks every summer and winter could soon be a thing of the past after the European Parliament today voted in favour of retaining the same time all-year round.
Brian O’Driscoll and Amy Huberman win long-running court battle with next-door neighbours
Golden couple, Brian O’Driscoll and Amy Huberman have emerged victorious in their long-running planning battle with their new next-door neighbours over the upgrade of their new home.
Latest: Woman thanks man who took her home after alleged rape by rugby players
A woman has thanked a man for taking her home after she claims she was raped by two Irish rugby internationals.
Girl who helped rescue students from bus wreckage: 'I just wanted to get everyone out'
A Limerick teenager who risked her own safety to help rescue younger children after their school bus crashed into a field said the dramatic incident has inspired her to one day become a paramedic.
Thousands stopped paying mortgages as houses wouldn't be repossessed
Thousands of people stopped paying their mortgages once they knew their houses would not be repossessed.
Department refutes claims state could be in breach of data laws on Public Services Card
A legal expert has warned the state could be liable to pay compensation to the three million people who have a Public Services Card.
Woman accused of sexually assaulting brother
A 46-year-old woman was put on trial by judge and jury yesterday accused of sexually assaulting her brother when he was aged from nine and she was in her early 20s.
Alcohol Bill latest: ‘If you were serious about tackling the drink, start with the Dáil bars’
The debate on the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill has heard a call for the closures of the bars in Leinster House.
Join the conversation - comment here