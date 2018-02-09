No winner of €129m EuroMillions jackpot but one Irish winner scoops €50k

There was no winner of tonight's EuroMillions jackpot worth €129m.

However, one lucky Irish player has won almost €50k.

The player matched 5 numbers to scoop €49,825.

The numbers drawn were 22, 31, 36, 38, and 44. The lucky stars were 1 and 11.

There was no winner of the top prize in the Plus draw. The numbers drawn were 3, 16, 17, 25, and 29.

Lotto Results: Friday, February 09, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 4
    • 9
    • 21
    • 25
    • 26
    • 29
    • 19



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 17
    • 22
    • 24
    • 34
    • 36
    • 33



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €129,291,731

    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 38
    • 44
    • 1
    • 11



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 16
    • 17
    • 25
    • 29



Full Lotto draw results »

    The Ireland only raffle numbers were:

  • I-DGN-86364;
  • I-DGP-36735;
  • I-DGS-19337;
  • I-DGS-27868;
  • I-DGS-95504;
  • I-DGW-59252;
  • I-DGX-13097;
  • I-DGX-42040;
  • I-DHB-22468;

  • I-DHB-89626.
KEYWORDS: EuroMillions

 

