No snow in Lapland: Irish nana 'sold short' after spending €6.5k on trip to see Santa

Irish winter tourists visiting Lapland face disappointment as little snow has fallen in the run-up to the festive season.

Although many Irish families are expected to travel to the Finnish home of Santa Claus, it is understood snow is falling later than normal this year.

Mary Daniels is one of those people who is due to spend a few days in what is usually a winter wonderland.

Speaking to Joe Duffy on Liveline, Mary said she spent €6,500 for 36 hours in Lapland which included a sleigh and husky ride.

She said: "There's no snow in Lapland.

"I did go back to the travel agency and I did say would they give me an alternative date or reimburse me because...a company in Ireland have cancelled the first week in December in Lapland...and the answer was no."

Mary is due to go on Monday, December 3 and said that when she booked the first week of the month she was guaranteed snow.

"I said 'will there definitely be snow there' and they said there's snow always there.

"I do understand that they can't control the weather...but that's what you book Lapland for, the snow.

"They do have a snow machine but this is a once in a lifetime holiday it's a lot of money."

She continued: "I know that they can't control the weather but if I was out in Lapland and the snow disappeared and all these things were put in place I'd understand that, but they're knowingly sending us out to no snow.

"And that's not fair on kids."

Mary said that she bought the trip for her grandkids as their Christmas present and they were "going off to see Santy."

She feels she is being sold short and is going to go anyway as otherwise, she will lose her money regardless.

She feels "the shine has gone off it".

Mary and her fellow travellers could take a little solace in the fact that some people in Lapland are posting pictures of the area where snow has begun to fall.

Woo Hoo!!! Winter has arrived in Lapland - Photos from the resort Saariselkä. I’ve never watched the weather forecast for anywhere as closely as I have this last week or so and I’m not even going! pic.twitter.com/S5eyuoM7p6 — Katrina Smith (@katrina_Travel) November 26, 2018

Sleigh 🛷 ride in Lapland Finland 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/HugxWAslU6 — Carlos Kent Bernardo (@iamCkb) November 27, 2018

Sorry kids, we cancelled the trip to #Lapland because the media told us there was no snow. Next day this. At least @TUIUK won’t have to explain or justify that one. pic.twitter.com/XWhifzfqzQ — Hampshire magician (@Sean_Boon) November 24, 2018