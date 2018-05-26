No-side reaction: Ronán Mullen will 'absolutely not' support abortion legislation

Update 12.45pm: Pro-choice Senator Ronán Mullen has said: "The pro-life movement has grown through this campaign and will become very busy now in lots of ways."

Speaking in the Roscommon count centre, which is following the national trend of a strong Yes vote, he said he will "absolutely not" support legislation allowing unrestricted abortion to 12 weeks when it comes before the Dáil.

"My job is to promote a just society, care for mothers and for their unborn children."

Looking back over the campaign, he said it had been a "brilliant" one, run and supported by a "very vibrant minority".

Update 11.40am: Fianna Fáil's Mary Butler, who camapaigned for a No vote and took part in the Claire Byrne Live debate on that platform said: "I have no regrets...This is something I fundamentally believe in."

She acknowledged that it seemed the historically strong urban-rural divide did not appear to hold true in this referendum, and said it was clear a fundamental change had taken place in the country.

She said she would not attempt to halt the upcoming legislation, but stopped short of saying she would vote in support of it.

"I reserve judgement on that," she said.

A No campaigner observes the count in the RDS. Picture: Collins

Fianna Fáil TD Bobby Aylward (Carlow Kilkenny) said: "It looks like a landslide, or a rout - whatever way you want to put it. I was expecting this from some time out now - of course I didn't say that.

"Let the people decide. It looks like the people of Ireland want change and I as a democrat have to accept that.

"From a personal point of view, you just have to accept the will of the people and go along with that. I have my personal, pro-life views," he said. "We move on now. (Abortion) is not the only issue (we have to deal with); I stood by my personal point of view and I'm glad I did, but again I accept the will of the people."

Vote No campaigners being addressed by Maeve O'Hanlon in the Cork count centre. She urged volunteers to stick with the campaign saying their efforts would be needed in the future given the coming legislation. #8thref pic.twitter.com/9Jf9x3ajWw — Alan Healy (@AlanHealy) May 26, 2018

Earlier: Yes landslide 'a tragedy of historic proportions'

Save the 8th, which was campaigning for a No vote in the referendum, has said the apparent landslide vote in favour of repealing the 8th Amendment is "a tragedy of historic proportions".

An Irish Times/Ipsos exit poll of 4,000 voters last night has predicted a 68-32% victory for the yes side to repeal the eighth amendment. A second RTE/Behaviour and Attitudes exit poll of 3,000 voters has also predicted a 69.4-30.6% victory for the yes side.

Tallies as boxes are opened around the country are confirming the strong Yes vote, so far.

In a statement, Save the 8th said: "A wrong does not become right simply because a majority support it."

Save the 8th said it would oppose up-coming legislation to allow abortions up to 12 weeks, and in certain circumstances thereafter, and warned the Government's plans for a GP-led service were doomed to fail.

"If and when abortion clinics are opened in Ireland, because of the inability of the Government to keep their promise about a GP-led service, we will oppose that as well," the statement reads, concluding:

Every time an unborn child has his or her life ended in Ireland, we will oppose that, and make our voices known. Abortion was wrong yesterday. It remains wrong today. The constitution has changed, but the facts have not.

Spokesman John McGuirk (pictured below) said he did not think there would be many people on the No side who did not accept the referendum result, but that they were entitled to continue to think abortion was wrong.

In a statement this morning, the pro-life Love Both group said the result "paints a bleak picture" for modern Ireland.

Group member Dr Ruth Cullen said: “If the exit polls are borne out today, it will represent a sea-change on abortion in Ireland and sadly pave the way for an abortion regime that has nothing to do with healthcare and everything to do with abortion on demand.

“As a group, we stand over all the claims we made during the campaign about what repeal would mean. It’s most regrettable the Taoiseach, Minister for Health and some leading medics received a free pass from scrutiny in pushing for abortion, thereby depriving the public the opportunity to hear them defend their pro-abortion positions.

We will hold the Taoiseach to his promise that repeal would only lead to abortion in very restrictive circumstances. He gave his word on this, now he must deliver on it. No doubt many people voted for repeal based on the Taoiseach’s promises in this regard.

Similarly, Love Both member Cora Sherlock wrote on Twitter last night: "Exit polls, if accurate, paint a very sad state of affairs. But those who voted No should take heart. Abortion on demand would deal Ireland a tragic blow but the pro-life movement will rise to any challenge it faces. Let's go into tomorrow with this in mind," she said.