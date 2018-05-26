No-side reaction: Pro-life TDs say they will not block abortion legislation

Update 1.55pm: Cork South–Central TD Michael McGrath, who campaigned for a No vote, has said he will not block the forthcoming bill on abortion.

Deputy McGrath (pictured below) added that he believed the majority of Oireachtas members would accept the will of the people.

"I don't intend to oppose or block the legislation," he said. "The people have spoken emphatically. It's now going to have to be given effect in the Oireachtas."

He would not be drawn on whether he would abstain or vote for the legislation.

"While it may not have been a vote directly on the Government's Bill, people voted in full knowledge of what the bill contains. I think in effect it is an endorsement of the Government's bill," he added.

Update 1.30pm: 'Darkest day in history'

Pro-life campaigner Tim Jackson (who heckled Minister Simon Harris earlier this week) has called today the darkest day in Irish history.

"Considering the hundreds of thousands of children who will not see the light of day (as a result of this referendum)... it's a very, very dark day - the darkest in Irish history," he said.

"I don't think we can look at the flag or Proclamation and consider ourselves as having stood up for the people who gave us a bit of freedom. We've thrown it back in their faces." He said he was ashamed to call himself Irish.

"For those who find themselves in crisis over the coming years, please know that we're here to help you, and we're here to help your child," he said, adding the No campaign would have to "pick up the pieces" and focus on over-turning this "totally unjust law" in the years ahead.

He said politicans and the media had "conspired to bring about a situation in which Irish children will die for generations to come...It's horrendous".

He said he was thankful Donegal had "seen sense and rejected this Government's proposals" (based on tallies), but that it was not much consolation given the national vote for Yes.

A No badge is worn at the count centre in Dublin's RDS. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Update 1.25pm: ' There's no victory when what's happening amounts to killing'

Long-time pro-life campaigner Fintan Joseph Power has said he thinks the Yes landslide is a sad day for Waterford, where he is based, and for the country.

Mr Power has been involved in the pro-life campaign for about 40 years.

He said: "We now have a group of people in this society who are quite happy to see unborn children being killed. I think that's very sad. There is no victory when what's happening amounts to killing.

"We're asking our doctors and nurses to save one life in one bed and to kill another life in another bed."

Update 12.45pm: Pro-choice Senator Ronán Mullen has said: "The pro-life movement has grown through this campaign and will become very busy now in lots of ways."

Speaking in the Roscommon count centre, whoich is following the national trend of a strong Yes vote, he said he will "absolutely not" support legislation allowing unrestricted abortion to 12 weeks when it comes before the Dáil.

"My job is to promote a just society, care for mothers and for their unborn children."

Looking back over the pro-life campaign, he said it had been a "brilliant" one, run and supported by a "very vibrant minority".

Update 11.40am: Fianna Fáil's Mary Butler, who camapaigned for a No vote and took part in the Claire Byrne Live debate on that platform said: "I have no regrets...This is something I fundamentally believe in."

She acknowledged that it seemed the historically strong urban-rural divide did not appear to hold true in this referendum, and said it was clear a fundamental change had taken place in the country.

She said she would not attempt to halt the upcoming legislation, but stopped short of saying she would vote in support of it.

"I reserve judgement on that," she said.

A No campaigner observes the count in the RDS. Picture: Collins

Fianna Fáil TD Bobby Aylward (Carlow Kilkenny) said: "It looks like a landslide, or a rout - whatever way you want to put it. I was expecting this from some time out now - of course I didn't say that.

"Let the people decide. It looks like the people of Ireland want change and I as a democrat have to accept that.

"From a personal point of view, you just have to accept the will of the people and go along with that. I have my personal, pro-life views," he said. "We move on now. (Abortion) is not the only issue (we have to deal with); I stood by my personal point of view and I'm glad I did, but again I accept the will of the people."

Vote No campaigners being addressed by Maeve O'Hanlon in the Cork count centre. She urged volunteers to stick with the campaign saying their efforts would be needed in the future given the coming legislation. #8thref pic.twitter.com/9Jf9x3ajWw — Alan Healy (@AlanHealy) May 26, 2018

Earlier: Yes landslide 'a tragedy of historic proportions'

Save the 8th, which was campaigning for a No vote in the referendum, has said the apparent landslide vote in favour of repealing the 8th Amendment is "a tragedy of historic proportions".

An Irish Times/Ipsos exit poll of 4,000 voters last night has predicted a 68-32% victory for the yes side to repeal the eighth amendment. A second RTE/Behaviour and Attitudes exit poll of 3,000 voters has also predicted a 69.4-30.6% victory for the yes side.

Tallies as boxes are opened around the country are confirming the strong Yes vote, so far.

In a statement, Save the 8th said: "A wrong does not become right simply because a majority support it."

Save the 8th said it would oppose up-coming legislation to allow abortions up to 12 weeks, and in certain circumstances thereafter, and warned the Government's plans for a GP-led service were doomed to fail.

"If and when abortion clinics are opened in Ireland, because of the inability of the Government to keep their promise about a GP-led service, we will oppose that as well," the statement reads, concluding:

Every time an unborn child has his or her life ended in Ireland, we will oppose that, and make our voices known. Abortion was wrong yesterday. It remains wrong today. The constitution has changed, but the facts have not.

Spokesman John McGuirk (pictured below) said he did not think there would be many people on the No side who did not accept the referendum result, but that they were entitled to continue to think abortion was wrong.

In a statement this morning, the pro-life Love Both group said the result "paints a bleak picture" for modern Ireland.

Group member Dr Ruth Cullen said: “If the exit polls are borne out today, it will represent a sea-change on abortion in Ireland and sadly pave the way for an abortion regime that has nothing to do with healthcare and everything to do with abortion on demand.

“As a group, we stand over all the claims we made during the campaign about what repeal would mean. It’s most regrettable the Taoiseach, Minister for Health and some leading medics received a free pass from scrutiny in pushing for abortion, thereby depriving the public the opportunity to hear them defend their pro-abortion positions.

We will hold the Taoiseach to his promise that repeal would only lead to abortion in very restrictive circumstances. He gave his word on this, now he must deliver on it. No doubt many people voted for repeal based on the Taoiseach’s promises in this regard.

Similarly, Love Both member Cora Sherlock wrote on Twitter last night: "Exit polls, if accurate, paint a very sad state of affairs. But those who voted No should take heart. Abortion on demand would deal Ireland a tragic blow but the pro-life movement will rise to any challenge it faces. Let's go into tomorrow with this in mind," she said.