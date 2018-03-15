No prosecutions planned following death of man after boat capsized

By Louise Roseingrave

The DPP has directed no prosecution in the case of a fisherman who died after the fishing vessel he was working on capsized off the Dublin coast.

The body of Jamie McAllister (28) was recovered from the sea at Skerries Harbour on the morning of May 27 2017. He was brought to Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown after he was recovered from the sea.

A post-mortem examination conducted by Professor Eamon Leen gave the cause of death as drowning.

At Dublin Coroner’s Court the Health and Safety Authority and Gardai said their investigations had concluded and the DPP directed no prosecution into the incident that claimed the young man’s life.

Mr McAllister was out fishing for razor clams with his uncle Keith McAllister on May 26 2017 when their boat went down.

A major search operation was launched and the young man’s remains were located around 500m from the pier at Skerries the following day.

Jamie’s uncle and skipper of the boat Keith McAllister was rescued from the water after the boat capsized and he survived.

A member of the public raised the alarm when they saw the boat capsize and the Skerries RNLI lifeboat was at the scene within minutes.

A multi-agency search was co-ordinated by the LÉ Niamh along with the Irish Coast Guard. Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane adjourned the inquest for full hearing on November 1 2018.