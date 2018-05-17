No prosecution brought against Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council over 10 fire deaths in 2015

No prosecution will be brought against Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council in relation to a fire which claimed the lives of 10 people three years ago.

Five adults and five children died following the blaze at a temporary halting site at Glenamuck, Carrickmines on October 10, 2015.

An investigation completed by Gardaí looked into how close the units were in relation to one another.

The Irish Independent reports that the DPP has decided no charges will be brought forward against the council, meaning an inquest into the deaths of the 10 people can now resume.