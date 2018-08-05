'No point getting money to follow the sport, the money should be there upfront' - Call for Ross to reimburse hockey team

There is a call on the Sports Minister to reimburse the Ireland team who have made it to the women's Hockey World Cup final.

Minister Shane Ross and members of the Irish women's Hockey team.

Fianna Fail TD for Cork East, Kevin O'Keefe, says Shane Ross should match his praise for them, by paying up their costs.

The hockey team face The Netherlands in today's final.

Deputy O'Keefe says Minister Ross needs to provide the money before teams do well.

The Minister needs to get more proactive. There is no point in getting money to follow the sport, the money should be put there upfront. Even before the team served the semi-final, they were out of pocket, he said.

- Digital Desk