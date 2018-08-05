'No point getting money to follow the sport, the money should be there upfront' - Call for Ross to reimburse hockey team
05/08/2018
There is a call on the Sports Minister to reimburse the Ireland team who have made it to the women's Hockey World Cup final.
Fianna Fail TD for Cork East, Kevin O'Keefe, says Shane Ross should match his praise for them, by paying up their costs.
The hockey team face The Netherlands in today's final.
Deputy O'Keefe says Minister Ross needs to provide the money before teams do well.
- Digital Desk
