No patients taken from scene of light aircraft crash, says ambulance service

No patients were taken from the scene of a light aircraft crash in Co Antrim, the ambulance service said.

Paramedics, firefighters, an air ambulance and police attended the scene near Nutts Corner.

Family and friends arrive at the scene - Northern Ireland Fire Service is attending the scene of a light aircraft fire at Nutts Corner, County Antrim. Pic: Justin Kernoghan

The incident happened close to a wooded area shortly after midday on Thursday, two or three miles from Belfast International Airport. A spokeswoman said the aircraft was not operating to or from there.

A statement from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said: "No patients were taken from the scene and the major incident was stood down at 12:49."

It is believed the plane took off from Newtownards Airfield this morning.

She added: "It crashed in the vicinity of Loanends."

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call at 12:23 this afternoon following reports that a light aircraft had come down near Nutts Corner."

She added: "One rapid response paramedic, three emergency ambulance crews and two officers have been dispatched to the incident.

"The charity air ambulance has also been tasked to the scene.

"This is an ongoing incident and no further information is available at this time."

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) statement confirmed the emergency services were in attendance.