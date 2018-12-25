'No need' to wash turkeys before roasting them, Safefood warns

Christmas cooks are being reminded not to wash the turkey before roasting it.

Safefood Ireland says it can potentially spread bacteria.

It says it is advisable to handle the bird as little as possible.

"The risk with washing turkey or any raw meat or poultry is you can spend food poisoning bacteria around your kitchen in tiny droplets that you won't even see," said Dr Linda Gordon, food safety specialist with Safefood.

Definitely, don't wash it, there's no need to wash it. Handle it as little as possible.

"Open the packaging on the tray that you're going to be roasting it in. Do add whatever seasoning is your preference to add and put it straight in the oven.

"Then wash your hands and any utensils that came into contact with the turkey."