No more worries over bills for Cork and Tipperary Lotto players collecting their €250k jackpots

Lotto players from Cork and Tipperary have claimed two separate Lotto Plus 2 top prizes of €250,000 at National Lottery headquarters in Dublin today.

First through the doors of the winner’s room was a Tipperary syndicate that collected their €250,000 cheque after winning the Lotto Plus 2 top prize from last Saturday night’s draw.

The Quick Pick ticket was bought at the Centra Store in Stadavoher in Thurles, Co. Tipperary, on the day of the draw.

Staff at O’Dwyers Centra Store in Stadavoher, Thurles, Co. Tipperary celebrate selling the winning €250,000 ticket.

One member of the syndicate said: “What a weekend. We found out on Saturday night and the celebrations have continued since.

"We just couldn’t relax knowing that we had a ticket worth a quarter of a million euros in the house so we had to come to Dublin as soon as possible to collect the cheque.

“It’s a fantastic amount of money to win as a group and we’ve already drawn up plans to share it with our families.

The money won’t change us in the slightest, but what it brings is a great sense of security knowing that we won’t have to worry about any bills for a long time.

Also collecting a Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000 today was a player from Co. Cork who scooped the prize on the St Patrick’s Day draw.

The Cork player, who also wishes to keep the win private, bought the winning Normal Play ticket at Bandon Books in the Riverview Shopping Centre in Bandon, Co. Cork on the day of the draw.

After waiting for more than two weeks to collect their cheque, they spoke of the freedom that the €250,000 will bring to them and their family.

They said: “It’s definitely been a huge shock to the system and it’s taken us over two weeks just to get used to the fact that we’ve won such a large amount of money.

"We’ve had a lot of time to think about it so the money will be used wisely to pay off mortgages and bills and it will make us comfortable for many years to come, that’s for sure.”