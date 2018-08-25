No miracle tonight as Lotto jackpot is not won
There was one no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €4,373,741.
The jackpot heads for €5m.
Lotto Results: Saturday, August 25, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 10
- 12
- 20
- 31
- 32
- 37
- 17
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 8
- 14
- 15
- 22
- 25
- 29
- 9
Lotto Results - Jackpot €4,373,741
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 42,000 players won prizes.
- 4
- 9
- 16
- 17
- 21
- 41
- 36
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 9
- 27
- 29
- 33
- 45
- 46
- 18
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 1
- 4
- 7
- 8
- 12
- 41
- 46
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 9
- 16
- 17
- 21
- 41
- 36
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 27
- 29
- 33
- 45
- 46
- 18
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 4
- 7
- 8
- 12
- 41
- 46
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 2
- 6
- 20
- 26
- 28
- 32
- 29
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 4
- 13
- 31
- 34
- 36
- 10
