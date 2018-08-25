No miracle tonight as Lotto jackpot is not won

Back to Lotto Ireland Home

There was one no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €4,373,741.

The jackpot heads for €5m.

Lotto Results: Saturday, August 25, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 10
    • 12
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 37
    • 17



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 14
    • 15
    • 22
    • 25
    • 29
    • 9



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €4,373,741

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 42,000 players won prizes.

    • 4
    • 9
    • 16
    • 17
    • 21
    • 41
    • 36



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 9
    • 27
    • 29
    • 33
    • 45
    • 46
    • 18



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 1
    • 4
    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 41
    • 46



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 9
    • 16
    • 17
    • 21
    • 41
    • 36



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 27
    • 29
    • 33
    • 45
    • 46
    • 18



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 41
    • 46



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 2
    • 6
    • 20
    • 26
    • 28
    • 32
    • 29



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 4
    • 13
    • 31
    • 34
    • 36
    • 10



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: Lotto, Euromillions

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland