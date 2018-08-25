No miracle tonight as Lotto jackpot is not won

Hats, T-shirts, flags, dishes, scarves, badges, plaques, bags and even Pope Francis branded sweets and lollipops can be purchased.

Six separate winners collected a total of €914,023 in prizes from the National Lottery in Dublin today.

Dublin Airport is awash with pilgrims arriving for the final day of flights before the Pope arrives in the city on Saturday morning.

Pope Francis has warned people of the threat social media poses to relationships.

Gardaí are looking for help in finding a man missing from the Carrickmines area of Dublin since August 8.

Gardaí in Kildare are renewing their appeal for witnesses after a man was killed in a fatal road collision last week.

Fine Gael ministers are fearful their “posh boy” image and failure to solve the housing crisis will “kill” their chances of retaining power.

Irish women are having an average of three alcoholic drinks a day, according to a new study.