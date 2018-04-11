No Lotto winner - next draw heads for €4.5m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €4m.

The numbers drawn were 2, 7, 33, 35, 40,and 42. The bonus number was 10.

Over 28,000 players won prizes in the main draw.

There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 top prizes.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, April 11, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 10
    • 11
    • 13
    • 22
    • 31
    • 32
    • 4



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 4
    • 10
    • 18
    • 33
    • 39
    • 2



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,881,394

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 28,000 players won prizes.

    • 2
    • 7
    • 33
    • 35
    • 40
    • 42
    • 10



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 1
    • 19
    • 23
    • 31
    • 32
    • 46
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 8
    • 19
    • 25
    • 27
    • 41
    • 43
    • 2



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 7
    • 33
    • 35
    • 40
    • 42
    • 10



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 19
    • 23
    • 31
    • 32
    • 46
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 19
    • 25
    • 27
    • 41
    • 43
    • 2



Digital Desk

