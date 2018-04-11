No Lotto winner - next draw heads for €4.5m
11/04/2018 - 21:02:00Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €4m.
The numbers drawn were 2, 7, 33, 35, 40,and 42. The bonus number was 10.
Over 28,000 players won prizes in the main draw.
There were no winners of the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 top prizes.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 10
- 11
- 13
- 22
- 31
- 32
- 4
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 3
- 4
- 10
- 18
- 33
- 39
- 2
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,881,394
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 28,000 players won prizes.
- 2
- 7
- 33
- 35
- 40
- 42
- 10
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 1
- 19
- 23
- 31
- 32
- 46
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 8
- 19
- 25
- 27
- 41
- 43
- 2
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 7
- 33
- 35
- 40
- 42
- 10
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 19
- 23
- 31
- 32
- 46
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 19
- 25
- 27
- 41
- 43
- 2
Digital Desk
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Latest: Prayer ceremony to be held for American couple who died in Killarney jaunting accident
Prayers are being said this afternoon in the open near Kate Kearney's Cottage at the entrance to the Gap of Dunloe, Killarney, for the American couple who lost their lives in an accident involving a pony and trap.
'Out of this world': Grateful mum praises gardaí who saved her infant daughter Holly
Update 8pm By Marita Moloney: The mother of a baby whose life was saved by quick-thinking gardaí has reached out to extend her gratitude.
Cork mum-of-four 'changed lanes at last minute' and collided with tractor on way home from cycle, inquest hears
A beloved mother of four and respected former publican became lost while out cycling and was on her way back home when she changed lanes at the last minute and collided with a tractor at Carrigaline, Co Cork her inquest has heard.
Two US tourists die in freak Kerry jaunting-car accident
Two American tourists who were travelling on a jaunting car have died following a freak accident at one of Co Kerry's most popular visitor attractions.
Motorist's shock at €15,000 rise in insurance cover ... to over €19,000
A Co Meath motorist has been driven to despair after his annual motor insurance renewal quote climbed to a whopping €19,000.
Cork mother and son win €44k Lotto prize using deceased father's lucky numbers
It was a bittersweet day for the Walsh family as they collected their Lotto prize of €44,109 won by playing their father's lucky numbers just four months after he passed away.
Girl, 2, in critical condition after balcony fall in Dublin
A two-year-old girl is in a critical condition at Temple Street Children's Hospital after a balcony fall in Dublin 15.
Dublin taxi man cleared of taking passengers for a ride; proves his longer route was cheaper
A veteran taxi driver has been cleared of not bringing passengers on the shortest journey from Dublin Airport to Temple Bar after demonstrating to a court that the longer route he picked was cheaper.
Join the conversation - comment here