No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €8m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €7,718,151.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 13
- 16
- 18
- 23
- 28
- 37
- 39
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 10
- 12
- 14
- 16
- 19
- 21
Lotto Results - Jackpot €7,718,151
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 28,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 plus bonus winner of €54,444
- 3
- 27
- 38
- 40
- 43
- 46
- 12
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 4
- 5
- 29
- 34
- 39
- 46
- 28
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto plus 2 top prize
- 6
- 20
- 24
- 29
- 31
- 44
- 28
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 27
- 38
- 40
- 43
- 46
- 12
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 5
- 29
- 34
- 39
- 46
- 28
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 20
- 24
- 29
- 31
- 44
- 28
