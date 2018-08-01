No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €8m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €7,718,151.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, August 01, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 13
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 39



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 10
    • 12
    • 14
    • 16
    • 19
    • 21



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €7,718,151

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 28,000 players won prizes including one Match 5 plus bonus winner of €54,444

    • 3
    • 27
    • 38
    • 40
    • 43
    • 46
    • 12



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 4
    • 5
    • 29
    • 34
    • 39
    • 46
    • 28



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto plus 2 top prize

    • 6
    • 20
    • 24
    • 29
    • 31
    • 44
    • 28



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 27
    • 38
    • 40
    • 43
    • 46
    • 12



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 5
    • 29
    • 34
    • 39
    • 46
    • 28



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 20
    • 24
    • 29
    • 31
    • 44
    • 28



