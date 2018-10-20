No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €4m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,602,551.

The numbers drawn were 11, 22, 31, 36, 44 and 46. The bonus number was 42.

Wednesday's jackpot is heading for €4m.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 6, 25, 28, 30, 31 and 47 The bonus number was 32.

There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 7, 22, 25, 37, 38 and 42. The bonus number was 10.

Lotto Results: Saturday, October 20, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 5
    • 8
    • 11
    • 15
    • 34
    • 39



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 9
    • 14
    • 20
    • 22
    • 29
    • 8



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,602,551

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 28,000 players won prizes.

    • 11
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 42



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 6
    • 25
    • 28
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47
    • 32



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 7
    • 22
    • 25
    • 37
    • 38
    • 42
    • 10



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 42



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 25
    • 28
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47
    • 32



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 22
    • 25
    • 37
    • 38
    • 42
    • 10



