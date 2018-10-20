No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €4m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €3,602,551.
The numbers drawn were 11, 22, 31, 36, 44 and 46. The bonus number was 42.
Wednesday's jackpot is heading for €4m.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 1 prize of €500,000. The numbers drawn were: 6, 25, 28, 30, 31 and 47 The bonus number was 32.
There was no winner of the top Lotto Plus 2 prize of €250,000. The numbers drawn were: 7, 22, 25, 37, 38 and 42. The bonus number was 10.
Lotto Results: Saturday, October 20, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 5
- 8
- 11
- 15
- 34
- 39
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 9
- 14
- 20
- 22
- 29
- 8
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,602,551
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 28,000 players won prizes.
- 11
- 22
- 31
- 36
- 44
- 46
- 42
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 6
- 25
- 28
- 30
- 31
- 47
- 32
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 7
- 22
- 25
- 37
- 38
- 42
- 10
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 11
- 22
- 31
- 36
- 44
- 46
- 42
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 25
- 28
- 30
- 31
- 47
- 32
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 22
- 25
- 37
- 38
- 42
- 10
