No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €4m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €3,371,113.

Wednesday's jackpot will rise towards €4m.

Lotto Results: Saturday, June 30, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 3
    • 23
    • 28
    • 29
    • 33
    • 39
    • 17



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 7
    • 8
    • 24
    • 25
    • 27



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,371,113

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 31,000 players won prizes.

    • 19
    • 22
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 45
    • 46



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 11
    • 17
    • 18
    • 22
    • 37
    • 5



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 25
    • 29
    • 47
    • 34



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 19
    • 22
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 45
    • 46



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 11
    • 17
    • 18
    • 22
    • 37
    • 5



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 6
    • 13
    • 21
    • 25
    • 29
    • 47
    • 34



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 19
    • 22
    • 30
    • 31
    • 32
    • 36
    • 33



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 24
    • 26
    • 28
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 30



