No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €4m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €3,371,113.
Wednesday's jackpot will rise towards €4m.
Lotto Results: Saturday, June 30, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 3
- 23
- 28
- 29
- 33
- 39
- 17
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 2
- 7
- 8
- 24
- 25
- 27
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,371,113
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 31,000 players won prizes.
- 19
- 22
- 24
- 30
- 38
- 45
- 46
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 4
- 11
- 17
- 18
- 22
- 37
- 5
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 6
- 13
- 21
- 25
- 29
- 47
- 34
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 19
- 22
- 24
- 30
- 38
- 45
- 46
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 11
- 17
- 18
- 22
- 37
- 5
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 6
- 13
- 21
- 25
- 29
- 47
- 34
- 24
- 26
- 28
- 34
- 35
- 38
- 30
