No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €4m

A young man driving an ice cream van was arrested and is in custody.

A 13-year-old boy accused of the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel has been refused bail by Mr Justice Robert Eagar at the High Court.

A UK businessman convicted of sexually abusing two girls targeted them when they were being neglected by their mother and moved the family to Ireland to avoid detection.

A woman in her 60s has died in a two-car crash in Co. Limerick.

Gardaí were investigating yesterday after a teen was taken to hospital with head injuries after reportedly being attacked with a hurley on a Co Cork beach.

A teenager has been arrested after a brick was thrown through one of Dublin's most iconic gay bars.

The Government has launched the first policy for LGBTI children.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow drought warning until Friday as the warm weather is set to continue.