No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €2.5m.

Lotto Results: Saturday, December 15, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 12
    • 21
    • 23
    • 36
    • 38
    • 8



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 13
    • 18
    • 24
    • 26
    • 34
    • 39



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,442,198

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 89,000 players won prizes.

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 3
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 47
    • 23



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 16
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 31
    • 39
    • 25



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 47
    • 23



