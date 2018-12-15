No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth almost €2.5m.
Lotto Results: Saturday, December 15, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 12
- 21
- 23
- 36
- 38
- 8
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 13
- 18
- 24
- 26
- 34
- 39
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,442,198
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 89,000 players won prizes.
- 2
- 9
- 23
- 34
- 35
- 38
- 41
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 3
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 19
- 47
- 23
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 16
- 19
- 20
- 29
- 31
- 39
- 25
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 9
- 23
- 34
- 35
- 38
- 41
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 14
- 15
- 16
- 19
- 47
- 23
