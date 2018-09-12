No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3.5m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €3,187,603.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 12, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 21
    • 30
    • 4



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 13
    • 15
    • 16
    • 31
    • 36
    • 21



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €3,187,603

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 21,000 players won prizes.

    • 11
    • 12
    • 28
    • 35
    • 37
    • 44
    • 30



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 1
    • 2
    • 26
    • 33
    • 35
    • 41
    • 25



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 3
    • 12
    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 43
    • 2



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 11
    • 12
    • 28
    • 35
    • 37
    • 44
    • 30



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 2
    • 26
    • 33
    • 35
    • 41
    • 25



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 12
    • 19
    • 30
    • 32
    • 43
    • 2



