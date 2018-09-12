No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3.5m
12/09/2018 - 20:56:00Back to Lotto Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth €3,187,603.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 5
- 13
- 16
- 20
- 21
- 30
- 4
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 13
- 15
- 16
- 31
- 36
- 21
Lotto Results - Jackpot €3,187,603
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 21,000 players won prizes.
- 11
- 12
- 28
- 35
- 37
- 44
- 30
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 1
- 2
- 26
- 33
- 35
- 41
- 25
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 3
- 12
- 19
- 30
- 32
- 43
- 2
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 11
- 12
- 28
- 35
- 37
- 44
- 30
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 1
- 2
- 26
- 33
- 35
- 41
- 25
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
KEYWORDS: Lotto, Euromillions
- 3
- 12
- 19
- 30
- 32
- 43
- 2
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Revenue names Michael Lowry in latest list of tax defaulters
Michael Lowry is among the latest tax defaulters to be named by Revenue.
'All I have left of my husband is his wedding ring': Woman describes horror of scrambler tragedy
A woman who moved to Ireland to start a new life said her “dreams are shattered” after a scrambler motorbike caused devastating injuries to her husband, as the couple sunbathed in a park.
Four food premises closed in August for breaches of food safety legislation
Four food premises were issued with Closure Orders for breaches of food safety legislation last month.
Emma Mhic Mhathúna 'couldn’t care less' about leaked Scally report
Emma Mhic Mhathúna, who helped expose the cervical smear test scandal, has said she “couldn’t care less” about the leaked Scally report as she knew it would not hold those responsible to account.
Four arrested in crackdown on illegal TV streaming
The two men and two women were detained after Gardaí searched two houses in Crumlin and Ashbourne yesterday morning.
Car in lake sparks search and rescue operation in Clare
A Garda investigation is underway in Co. Clare after the discovery of a car in a lake sparked a major search and rescue operation.
Gardaí investigate toddler's 'sudden death' in Cork city
A toddler has died following an incident at a house on the north side of Cork City, with gardaí investigating whether she may have become tangled in a blind cord.
Latest: Housing activists bring Dublin to a standstill with sit-down protest
Up to 1,000 protesters have taken part in a major housing demonstration during rush hour in Dublin city centre.
Join the conversation - comment here