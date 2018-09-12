No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3.5m

Michael Lowry is among the latest tax defaulters to be named by Revenue.

A woman who moved to Ireland to start a new life said her “dreams are shattered” after a scrambler motorbike caused devastating injuries to her husband, as the couple sunbathed in a park.

Four food premises were issued with Closure Orders for breaches of food safety legislation last month.

Emma Mhic Mhathúna, who helped expose the cervical smear test scandal, has said she “couldn’t care less” about the leaked Scally report as she knew it would not hold those responsible to account.

The two men and two women were detained after Gardaí searched two houses in Crumlin and Ashbourne yesterday morning.

A Garda investigation is underway in Co. Clare after the discovery of a car in a lake sparked a major search and rescue operation.

A toddler has died following an incident at a house on the north side of Cork City, with gardaí investigating whether she may have become tangled in a blind cord.

Up to 1,000 protesters have taken part in a major housing demonstration during rush hour in Dublin city centre.