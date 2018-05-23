No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3.5m

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,874,416.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, May 23, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 3
    • 5
    • 14
    • 35
    • 38
    • 18



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 5
    • 11
    • 26
    • 30
    • 37
    • 39
    • 13



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,874,416

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 23,000 players won prizes.

    • 5
    • 22
    • 29
    • 38
    • 40
    • 44
    • 20



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 9
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 33
    • 35
    • 37



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 12
    • 13
    • 30
    • 43
    • 45
    • 46
    • 14



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 22
    • 29
    • 38
    • 40
    • 44
    • 20



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 20
    • 21
    • 24
    • 33
    • 35
    • 37



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 12
    • 13
    • 30
    • 43
    • 45
    • 46
    • 14



