No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3.5m
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2,874,416.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 3
- 5
- 14
- 35
- 38
- 18
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 5
- 11
- 26
- 30
- 37
- 39
- 13
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,874,416
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 23,000 players won prizes.
- 5
- 22
- 29
- 38
- 40
- 44
- 20
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 9
- 20
- 21
- 24
- 33
- 35
- 37
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 12
- 13
- 30
- 43
- 45
- 46
- 14
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 5
- 22
- 29
- 38
- 40
- 44
- 20
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 20
- 21
- 24
- 33
- 35
- 37
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 12
- 13
- 30
- 43
- 45
- 46
- 14
