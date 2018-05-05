No Lotto winner but one ticket pockets €70k and a luxury holiday

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €7,467,712.

However, One ticket did match five numbers plus the Bonus number to win a cash prize of €70,987 and a luxury holiday worth €20,000 in the Lotto May Getaway promotion.

Lotto Results: Saturday, May 05, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 8
    • 10
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 5



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 3
    • 4
    • 5
    • 9
    • 35
    • 28



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €7,467,712

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot. Match 5 + Bonus Winner won a cash prize of €70,987 and a luxury holiday worth €20,000 in our Lotto May Getaway promotion.

    • 13
    • 19
    • 30
    • 36
    • 41
    • 47
    • 9



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.

    • 4
    • 19
    • 20
    • 22
    • 35
    • 41
    • 15



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 5
    • 6
    • 13
    • 22
    • 27
    • 45
    • 3



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 13
    • 19
    • 30
    • 36
    • 41
    • 47
    • 9



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 19
    • 20
    • 22
    • 35
    • 41
    • 15



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 5
    • 6
    • 13
    • 22
    • 27
    • 45
    • 3



