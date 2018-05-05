No Lotto winner but one ticket pockets €70k and a luxury holiday
05/05/2018 - 21:02:00Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €7,467,712.
However, One ticket did match five numbers plus the Bonus number to win a cash prize of €70,987 and a luxury holiday worth €20,000 in the Lotto May Getaway promotion.
Lotto Results: Saturday, May 05, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 7
- 8
- 10
- 19
- 25
- 26
- 5
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 9
- 35
- 28
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 7
- 8
- 10
- 19
- 25
- 26
- 5
Lotto Results - Jackpot €7,467,712
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot. Match 5 + Bonus Winner won a cash prize of €70,987 and a luxury holiday worth €20,000 in our Lotto May Getaway promotion.
- 13
- 19
- 30
- 36
- 41
- 47
- 9
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
- 4
- 19
- 20
- 22
- 35
- 41
- 15
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 5
- 6
- 13
- 22
- 27
- 45
- 3
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 13
- 19
- 30
- 36
- 41
- 47
- 9
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 19
- 20
- 22
- 35
- 41
- 15
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
KEYWORDS: Lotto, Euromillions
- 5
- 6
- 13
- 22
- 27
- 45
- 3
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Man dies in light aircraft crash in Mayo
The plane came down just after 6pm in a field between Ballina and Bonniconlon.
40 people living in two Dublin homes given €250 and two hours to move out
Forty people living in two adjoining houses in Dublin city centre have been told to leave immediately.
Cannabis worth more than €130k seized at Dublin Airport
Cannabis worth more than €130,000 has been seized at Dublin Airport.
Bank Holiday weekend temperatures could reach 20C, but don't expect sunshine
We are being told to expect warm weather for the long weekend - but not much sunshine.
Investigation underway after man dies in light aircraft crash in Mayo
An investigation is underway after a man died in a light aircraft crash in Co Mayo yesterday.
Gardaí investigating sudden death of woman (20s) in Dublin
Gardaí in Balbriggan, Co Dublin are investigating the death of a woman in her late 20s.
HSE to pay for Vicky Phelan's drug treatment
Vicky Phelan has revealed that the HSE is going to pay for her drug treatment.
College course to prepare students for life in the gardaí announced
A college course designed to prepare students for life in An Garda Síochána has been unveiled.
Join the conversation - comment here