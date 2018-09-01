No Lotto winner, but one ticket in the West wins €250k in Lotto Plus 2

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2m.

However, there was one winner of the main prize in the Lotto Plus 2 draw tonight.

The €250,000, winning ticket was bought in the West.

Lotto Results: Saturday, September 01, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 6
    • 25
    • 28
    • 31
    • 34
    • 39
    • 7



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 11
    • 12
    • 17
    • 23
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,000,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 42,000 players won prizes.

    • 7
    • 8
    • 9
    • 15
    • 27
    • 29
    • 33



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 8
    • 14
    • 16
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 37



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 3
    • 14
    • 24
    • 26
    • 30
    • 33
    • 1



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 8
    • 9
    • 15
    • 27
    • 29
    • 33



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 8
    • 14
    • 16
    • 21
    • 41
    • 46
    • 37



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 14
    • 24
    • 26
    • 30
    • 33
    • 1



