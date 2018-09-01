No Lotto winner, but one ticket in the West wins €250k in Lotto Plus 2
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto Jackpot, worth €2m.
However, there was one winner of the main prize in the Lotto Plus 2 draw tonight.
The €250,000, winning ticket was bought in the West.
Lotto Results: Saturday, September 01, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 6
- 25
- 28
- 31
- 34
- 39
- 7
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 11
- 12
- 17
- 23
- 25
- 28
- 33
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,000,000
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 42,000 players won prizes.
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 15
- 27
- 29
- 33
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 8
- 14
- 16
- 21
- 41
- 46
- 37
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 3
- 14
- 24
- 26
- 30
- 33
- 1
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 15
- 27
- 29
- 33
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 8
- 14
- 16
- 21
- 41
- 46
- 37
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 14
- 24
- 26
- 30
- 33
- 1
