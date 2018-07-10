No links found between Jastine Valdez murderer and other serious crimes

Jastine Valdez's murderer has not been linked to other serious crimes after a trawl of the national DNA database.

Mark Hennessy was shot and killed in south Dublin a day after he abducted and strangled the 24-year-old woman.

It is reported that no connection to any unsolved murders or sexual assaults has been produced despite a lengthy search of the database.

40-year-old Hennessy, from Dublin, was not known to gardaí for any serious criminal behaviour before the shocking murder in May.

