No jail term for stabbing friend

A bizarre knife attack saw a woman with no criminal record stab a friend in the neck after she had fallen asleep sitting at a kitchen table.

The accused was today given a suspended 18-month jail sentence.

At Cork Circuit Court, Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin recalled: “The injured party and the defendant were friends. The injured party made a full recovery.

“It was adjourned for a considerable period and now there is a very positive report on the accused. This lady has made very good progress. It is a bit perplexing. Not only is it perplexing but it is worrying.”

Margaret O’Brien, of 33 Glenamoy Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, was sentenced today after previously pleading guilty to assault causing harm to Margaret Kennedy at another address at Glenamoy Lawn on October 9, 2016.

Ms O’Brien also admitted producing a knife capable of causing serious injury.

Ms Kennedy, who is in her early 50s, said: “We were sitting down laughing and talking. To this day, I don’t know why it happened. I am one of these people that if I am tired I just fall asleep. I was asleep. If I was awake I could have defended myself.”

Alison McCarthy, defence barrister, said the accused had no previous convictions.

“My client accepts how serious it was,” she said.

It was completely out of character. It was fuelled by alcohol. She has engaged with the probation service. The probation report notes the offence is quite bizarre. She has given up alcohol since it occurred.

Ms McCarthy said the accused was truly sorry for her actions.

Det Garda Brian Murphy agreed the defendant had shown remorse.

He testified that three women were in the kitchen of the house at 3am.

One of the women was pregnant and went to the sitting room to rest. Ms Kennedy, was tired and fell asleep sitting at the kitchen table. She did not know how long she was asleep and felt the pain in the back of her neck.

The defendant later admitted when questioned that she got a knife and began to stab Ms Kennedy in the neck a number of times, Det Gda Murphy said.

Ms Kennedy said in her victim impact statement: “I feel ashamed this has happened to me at my age.

“I feel so ashamed to be associated with a stabbing. I keep thinking I could have died. When I think Margaret picked up a knife and stabbed me in the neck causes me anger and almost rage.

“I cannot think of anything to justify her actions.”