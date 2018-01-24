No Jackpot winner but someone is €250k richer thanks to Lotto Plus 2

There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto Jackpot, but there was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The ticket, sold in the South East, has won someone €250,000.

The winning Lotto Plus 2 numbers were 7, 11, 20, 24, 40, 43 and the bonus was 46.

The main jackpot, which had been set at just over €2.9m, is now heading for €3.5m.

See the full draw below.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 24, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 8
    • 19
    • 22
    • 31
    • 32
    • 35
    • 34



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 7
    • 13
    • 15
    • 35
    • 37
    • 38
    • 33



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,932,948

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 31,000 players won prizes including one match 5 plus 1 bonus winner of €152,343

    • 2
    • 7
    • 15
    • 20
    • 21
    • 23
    • 45



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize

    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 27
    • 39
    • 46
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the South East

    • 7
    • 11
    • 20
    • 24
    • 40
    • 43
    • 46



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 2
    • 7
    • 15
    • 20
    • 21
    • 23
    • 45



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 27
    • 39
    • 46
    • 26



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 7
    • 11
    • 20
    • 24
    • 40
    • 43
    • 46



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: lotto

 

