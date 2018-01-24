No Jackpot winner but someone is €250k richer thanks to Lotto Plus 2

There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto Jackpot, but there was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The ticket, sold in the South East, has won someone €250,000.

The winning Lotto Plus 2 numbers were 7, 11, 20, 24, 40, 43 and the bonus was 46.

The main jackpot, which had been set at just over €2.9m, is now heading for €3.5m.

See the full draw below.