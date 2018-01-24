No Jackpot winner but someone is €250k richer thanks to Lotto Plus 2
There was no winner of tonight’s Lotto Jackpot, but there was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 draw.
The ticket, sold in the South East, has won someone €250,000.
The winning Lotto Plus 2 numbers were 7, 11, 20, 24, 40, 43 and the bonus was 46.
The main jackpot, which had been set at just over €2.9m, is now heading for €3.5m.
See the full draw below.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 8
- 19
- 22
- 31
- 32
- 35
- 34
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 7
- 13
- 15
- 35
- 37
- 38
- 33
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,932,948
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot but over 31,000 players won prizes including one match 5 plus 1 bonus winner of €152,343
- 2
- 7
- 15
- 20
- 21
- 23
- 45
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize
- 4
- 8
- 10
- 27
- 39
- 46
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize. The winning ticket was sold in the South East
- 7
- 11
- 20
- 24
- 40
- 43
- 46
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 2
- 7
- 15
- 20
- 21
- 23
- 45
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 4
- 8
- 10
- 27
- 39
- 46
- 26
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 7
- 11
- 20
- 24
- 40
- 43
- 46
