No jackpot winner but €500k won in Lotto Plus 1

There was no winner of Wednesday's Lotto jackpot worth almost €3m.

Saturday's jackpot is now heading for an estimated €3.5m.

There was one winner of €500,00 Lotto Plus 1 draw. The winning ticket was sold online.

Lotto Results: Wednesday, August 15, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 28
    • 35
    • 36
    • 30



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 2
    • 6
    • 12
    • 15
    • 17
    • 34
    • 21



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,908,262

    There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot bot over 26,000 players won prizes

    • 15
    • 30
    • 31
    • 33
    • 39
    • 42
    • 3



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was one winner of the Lotto plus 1 top prize. The winning ticket was sold online

    • 30
    • 32
    • 41
    • 44
    • 45
    • 46
    • 17



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.

    • 13
    • 15
    • 19
    • 28
    • 29
    • 43
    • 39



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 15
    • 30
    • 31
    • 33
    • 39
    • 42
    • 3



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 30
    • 32
    • 41
    • 44
    • 45
    • 46
    • 17



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 13
    • 15
    • 19
    • 28
    • 29
    • 43
    • 39



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.

    • 1
    • 15
    • 21
    • 31
    • 33
    • 36
    • 11



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.

    • 14
    • 15
    • 21
    • 22
    • 29
    • 31
    • 25



