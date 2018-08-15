No jackpot winner but €500k won in Lotto Plus 1
15/08/2018 - 21:09:00Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of Wednesday's Lotto jackpot worth almost €3m.
Saturday's jackpot is now heading for an estimated €3.5m.
There was one winner of €500,00 Lotto Plus 1 draw. The winning ticket was sold online.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 7
- 13
- 14
- 28
- 35
- 36
- 30
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
- 2
- 6
- 12
- 15
- 17
- 34
- 21
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,908,262
There was no winner of the Lotto Jackpot bot over 26,000 players won prizes
- 15
- 30
- 31
- 33
- 39
- 42
- 3
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was one winner of the Lotto plus 1 top prize. The winning ticket was sold online
- 30
- 32
- 41
- 44
- 45
- 46
- 17
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
- 13
- 15
- 19
- 28
- 29
- 43
- 39
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 15
- 30
- 31
- 33
- 39
- 42
- 3
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 30
- 32
- 41
- 44
- 45
- 46
- 17
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 13
- 15
- 19
- 28
- 29
- 43
- 39
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize.
- 1
- 15
- 21
- 31
- 33
- 36
- 11
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize.
KEYWORDS: Lotto
- 14
- 15
- 21
- 22
- 29
- 31
- 25
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Body of man, 20s, found in Dublin housing estate
The body of a man in his late twenties has been found at a housing estate in west Dublin.
Aer Lingus plane turns around three hours into flight after technical issue
An Aer Lingus plane has made a U-turn back to Dublin after experiencing a technical issue three hours into a flight.
Gardaí identify ‘person of interest’ in Deirdre Jacob murder inquiry
Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Deirdre Jacob have launched a murder inquiry.
Update: Missing Dublin man located deceased
Paul McDermott, who had been reported missing from Dublin, has been located deceased.
Guns found by construction workers at building site in Dublin
A number of guns have been found at a building site in Dublin.
Report gives stark warning: We’re a welfare nation
We’ve become a welfare nation “overly dependent” on state payments compared to other countries, newly published Government papers have warned.
Leaving Cert: 'I wasn't expecting to get eight H1s' says Cork student
More than 57,000 students have been congratulated and advised to take pride in whatever their achievements in Leaving Certificate results being issued this morning.
4,380 housing units granted planning permission under fast-track rules over past year
New Government fast-track planning rules have delivered planning permission for more than 4,300 residential units over the past year.
Join the conversation - comment here