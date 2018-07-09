No injuries after fire breaks out on bus in Mayo

A number of passengers escaped unhurt after a fire broke out on a Bus Éireann bus in Charlestown, Co.Mayo earlier this evening.

Gardaí say the bus was evacuated safely after smoke was spotted in an area near the front of the vehicle.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

RTÉ reports that the bus was an expressway service to Galway carrying over 40 passengers.

An area around the driver's seat caught fire after everyone had gotten off the bus.

