No fine for Irish parents taking kids on term-time family holiday
28/05/2018 - 12:48:00
Irish parents will not face a fine if they take their children out of school early for a holiday.
While the practice is discouraged by schools here, parents are not hit with a bill, like in some other countries.
New German legislation sees parents facing fines of up to €1,000 for taking kids on holiday during school term.
The Education Minister Richard Bruton says Tusla will step in if a child is not attending school regularly.
"They do have the power to impose penalties, but it isn't something that is imposed in the first instance.
