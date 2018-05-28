No fine for Irish parents taking kids on term-time family holiday

Irish parents will not face a fine if they take their children out of school early for a holiday.

While the practice is discouraged by schools here, parents are not hit with a bill, like in some other countries.

New German legislation sees parents facing fines of up to €1,000 for taking kids on holiday during school term.

The Education Minister Richard Bruton says Tusla will step in if a child is not attending school regularly.

"They do have the power to impose penalties, but it isn't something that is imposed in the first instance.

They seek to work with the school, with the education welfare officer, with a home-school liason officer, if there is one in the school, to get the best outcome for the child.
