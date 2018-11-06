No-deal Brexit in danger of becoming frightening reality - Howlin

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin says the prospect of a no-deal Brexit is in danger of becoming a frightening reality.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing to brief her Cabinet today on the latest stage of the negotiations.

There are conflicting reports about whether a Brexit deal has been finalised.

Brendan Howlin is calling for clarity from the Taoiseach.

"The stakes are so high for all the people of all Ireland," said Mr Howlin.

"I hope during the Dáil debates this week the Taoiseach will give that clarity and that Simon Coveney will be very clear to all his colleagues across the Oireachtas exactly what is happening.

"But more importantly what is the bottom line for the Irish Government that we won't allow ourselves to be either out-manoeuvred or bullied into a position that is not in the interests of the Irish people."

Later today, Ms May will face the UK Cabinet after the Government insisted it would not accept any unilateral UK ability to end a Brexit backstop agreement on the Irish border.

After days of speculation a deal on the Irish border issue was imminent, Leo Varadkar used a telephone call with Mrs May on Monday to reject her calls for any agreement to include a mechanism to bring an end to the backstop – designed to ensure there is no hard border in Ireland if the UK and EU fail to reach a broader trade deal.

However, Mr Varadkar’s spokesman said the Taoiseach indicated he was ready to consider proposals for a review mechanism, though only if it was clear that the arrangement could not be ditched unilaterally by either side.

The backstop issue has become the major obstacle to agreement on the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, due to take place on March 29, 2019.

