No clearout of homeless people living in hotels during Pope's visit, says Junior Housing Minister

There will not be a clearout of homeless people living in hotels because of the Pope's visit, according to the Junior Housing Minister.

But Damien English admitted some people may need to be moved outside of Dublin for emergency accommodation in August.

The Minister says that will only apply to new presentations and not homeless people already in hotels and B&Bs.

"There are contingency plans there in place for every night of the week for events - for weather events like storms and so on - but also for concerts or other major events like the papal visit," said the Minister for State.

"We have plans in place. We'll certainly make sure they are upped in the month of August, which will be a busy period anyway.

"But again they are for new presentations, they are not to say for a clear out of hotels, That is not the case. This is for people who present but are not in the system already."

