No casualties reported as large blaze engulfs fish factory in West Cork

Five fire brigades have responded to a fire at a fish factory in Baltimore in West Cork.

Emergency services are on the scene at the Irish Seafood Factory and staff have been evacuated from the premises.

Cork County fire service said that everyone had been accounted for and that there were no casualties.

They said that the blaze was under control after units from Skibbereen, Skull and Bantry attended the scene.

Rath National School has also been evacuated due to safety concerns over a smoke plume.

The school principal, Maura Collins, said there is no danger of fire in the school.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103’s Cork Today Show, she said: "Everyone is fine here... it's just the fumes which are quite toxic.

"On health and safety ground the board of management decided to evacuate the children out of here."

She continued: "We were just keeping everything nice and calm here.

"We have a text the parent service so we sent that off and everyone has been collected.

"It's only staff remaining in the school and we're clearing out ASAP."

There were reports of an explosion at the scene before the fire broke out.

Motorists have been advised that diversions are in place as a section of the road between Skibbereen and Baltimore has been closed. Road users are advised to use the 'Old Road'.

