No campaigners put up huge 'NO' sign on hill near Dublin

No campaigners have put a huge 'NO' sign on the hills overlooking Dublin.

It has been put there by a group that includes the organisers of a similar sign on Ben Bulben in Sligo.

The group claims the No campaign has been censored by the media.

The latest NO sign has been put up by anti abortion campaigners on Dublin's Montpellier Hill below the Hell Fire Club.

They say it is guarded by a large bull which they saw as a necessity following the removal of the Benbulben sign at the weekend.