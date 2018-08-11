No 24/7 emergency consultant cover in nine hospitals
Nine hospitals around the country are without 24/7 emergency consultant cover.
Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central Billy Kelleher has expressed concern over the lack of emergency consultant cover in nine hospital Emergency Departments.
The figures, released to Fianna Fáil through Parliamentary Questions, show that nine hospitals around the country with 24/7 Emergency Departments do not have an emergency medicine consultant present around the clock.
- The nine hospitals are:
- Mercy University Hospital Cork
- Kerry General Hospital
- Midland Regional, Mullingar
- Midland Regional, Portlaoise
- Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan
- Portiuncula Hospital
- South Tipperary General Hospital
- St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny
- Wexford General Hospital
"This information is deeply disquieting," said Deputy Kelleher.
"These figures confirm major deficits in emergency cover in our hospitals – in fact a shocking 9 out of 29 Emergency Departments nationwide do not have a named Consultant in Emergency Medicine available and clinically accountable on a 24/7 basis.
"This is really not acceptable and cannot be best patient safety practice. To have almost one in three EDs relying on junior doctors without senior supervision can only jeopardise patient care.
"This is not a new development. None of these nine hospitals had 24/7 cover two years ago either, and many of them have seen significant increases in overcrowding in the intervening time.
