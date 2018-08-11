No 24/7 emergency consultant cover in nine hospitals

Nine hospitals around the country are without 24/7 emergency consultant cover.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North Central Billy Kelleher has expressed concern over the lack of emergency consultant cover in nine hospital Emergency Departments.

The figures, released to Fianna Fáil through Parliamentary Questions, show that nine hospitals around the country with 24/7 Emergency Departments do not have an emergency medicine consultant present around the clock.

The nine hospitals are: Mercy University Hospital Cork

Kerry General Hospital

Midland Regional, Mullingar

Midland Regional, Portlaoise

Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan

Portiuncula Hospital

South Tipperary General Hospital

St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny

Wexford General Hospital

"This information is deeply disquieting," said Deputy Kelleher.

"These figures confirm major deficits in emergency cover in our hospitals – in fact a shocking 9 out of 29 Emergency Departments nationwide do not have a named Consultant in Emergency Medicine available and clinically accountable on a 24/7 basis.

"This is really not acceptable and cannot be best patient safety practice. To have almost one in three EDs relying on junior doctors without senior supervision can only jeopardise patient care.

"This is not a new development. None of these nine hospitals had 24/7 cover two years ago either, and many of them have seen significant increases in overcrowding in the intervening time.

Efforts must be put in place to ensure that all these hospitals have an Emergency Medicine Consultant available and clinically accountable on a 24/7 basis, without delay. Patient care and safety cannot be allowed to be compromised in this manner.

Digital Desk