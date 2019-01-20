Nine Dublin Bus routes switching to Go-Ahead from today

Back to Dublin bus Ireland Home

Nine more bus routes are to switch from Dublin Bus to Go-Ahead Ireland from today.

Routes 17, 104, 114, 161, 220, 236, 238, 239, and 270 will now run under the 'Transport for Ireland' brand by Go-Ahead Ireland.

Passengers on these routes will see immediate improvements in frequency and service levels.

READ MORE: Dublin TD criticises NTA for establishing first ever 24-hour public bus route in Cork

National Transport Authority spokesperson Dermot O'Gara says it won't cause disruptions for customers.

"There will be no major difference in terms of customer experience," he said.

"The buses will turn up on time as they have been, customers will be able to pay by using their leap card, there's no changes in the fares, the routes are, by and large, the same, so the experience shouldn't change one way or the other for customers."

KEYWORDS:

DublinTransportBus Routes
By Digital Desk staff

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland