Nine Dublin Bus routes switching to Go-Ahead from today

Nine more bus routes are to switch from Dublin Bus to Go-Ahead Ireland from today.

Routes 17, 104, 114, 161, 220, 236, 238, 239, and 270 will now run under the 'Transport for Ireland' brand by Go-Ahead Ireland.

Passengers on these routes will see immediate improvements in frequency and service levels.

National Transport Authority spokesperson Dermot O'Gara says it won't cause disruptions for customers.

"There will be no major difference in terms of customer experience," he said.

"The buses will turn up on time as they have been, customers will be able to pay by using their leap card, there's no changes in the fares, the routes are, by and large, the same, so the experience shouldn't change one way or the other for customers."