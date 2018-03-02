Nine arrests as several Gardai units called to tackle 'looting' incidents in Tallaght district

Update 11.30pm: Gardai confirmed last night that following reports of burglary and theft of vehicles, units were deployed in the Tallaght District resulting in nine arrests to date.

In a statement Gardai said that substantial damage was caused to a supermarket on Fortunestown lane and further damage to another premises in Jobstown.

It went on: "All those arrested are currently detained at Dublin Garda Stations. An incident room has been established at Tallaght Garda Station and anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 016666000 or the Garda Confidential line 1800666111 or any Garda Station."

Reacting to the looting and theft Fianna Fail Spokesperson on Dublin, John Lahart TD said that the havoc created by a group of criminals in Dublin South West was no reflection on the people of Tallaght or surrounding communities.

“The despicable events which have unfolded over the course of today in the Dublin South West area are inconceivable to those I have come to know throughout the constituency.

“This behaviour is not a reflection on a community; its a reflection solely on the individuals who created havoc during a National Red Alert.

Mr Lahart went on to say it was particularly disgraceful that the "reprehensible crimes" were carried out during a time when emergency frontline services are severely stretched to the limit to protect the public.

“This group of criminals put lives at risk tonight while destroying the livelihoods of the store’s employees and in many cases their families reliant on that income. These jobs are now undoubtedly in jeopardy because of this heinous behaviour.

“I am in contact with the Garda Superintendent at Tallaght Garda Station and pay tribute to the Gardaí who apprehended some of those involved."

Earlier: Number of arrests as Gardaí and fire brigade attend 'looting' in Dublin Lidl store

Dublin Fire Brigade have attended an incident at a supermarket in Fortunestown Lane in CityWest in Dublin.

Three fire engines responded to reports of a fire at Lidl in Fortunestown Lane, but have now left the scene which is being examined by gardaí.

Social media erupted with video footage of a digger being used at the scene of a supermarket which was at the centre of reports of a fire.

The premises appears to have undergone severe structural damage.

Earlier there were reports of a break-in at the same location.

Gardaí say they are tonight responding to several incidents in the Tallaght area and a number of arrests have been made.

"We are aware of the very serious incident at our Fortunestown Lane store this evening," Lidl said in a statement.

"As the store was closed when this incident occurred we can confirm no member of our team has been injured.

"Given that the incident is now the subject of a criminal investigation we are not in a position to comment further at this time."

Local Labour councillor Martina Genockey has condemned the events that have taken place in Tallaght this evening.

“I absolutely condemn the behaviour of those who looted the Centra, Topaz and Lidl stores in our community this evening," she said.

“This type of behaviour has put a needless amount of pressure on our emergency services who have been trying to keep our community safe through out Storm Emma.

“Over the last number of days, our community here in Tallaght has shown strength in the eye of a literal storm and the behaviour by this select few is nothing short of disgusting.

“During bad weather events like this, it is absolutely horrific to think that people in genuine need will be denied speedy access to emergency services because they have to clear up the mindless mess created by people who have no concern for our community.

“This behaviour does not represent Tallaght. I will continue to work with the Gardaí and local residents to ensure that no further damage is done to the Jobstown and Citywest areas.”