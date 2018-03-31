Nine arrested after masked parade in Co Armagh

Nine people have been arrested after masked men went on parade in Co Armagh.

Eight people dressed in paramilitary style uniforms and wearing masks marched on Levin Road in Lurgan at about 1pm on Saturday.

PSNI chief inspector Jon Burrows said: "Eight persons have been arrested on suspicion of offences under Section 13(1) of the Terrorism Act 2000 (wearing uniform and carrying items which give cause to believe he or she was a supporter of a proscribed organisation) and taking part in an un-notified procession.

"A ninth person was arrested on suspicion of assault on a police officer and obstruction."

A woman was injured during the incident and has been taken to hospital.

Police said inquiries were ongoing.

Mr Burrows added: "There have been similar parades in previous years organised by the same group and repeated prosecutions for related offences, the police have attempted to engage with members of this group advising them to comply with their legal responsibilities in relation to processions.

"The police service have reported a number of people to the Public Prosecution Service over the past number of years in relation to this event and a significant number of people have been successfully prosecuted."