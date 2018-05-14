Nightclub removes offensive billboard of female golfer

An Irish nightclub has taken down an offensive billboard of a woman, a senator said.

The advert featured the back of a woman golfer’s body with the message “Libertys: Your 19th hole for the summer”.

Liberty’s is a club in Buncrana in Co Donegal. Golf’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is due to be held nearby in July.

Thank you to the management of Libertys for listening to your local community and respectfully taking down the billboard… Posted by Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn on Monday, May 14, 2018

Sinn Fein senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn said: “This large billboard sign on the approach to my home town of Buncrana is just plain offensive to women.

“And it is offensive to men who respect the women in their lives.

“If it was shock value publicity they were seeking, then mission accomplished.”

The advert faced a backlash on social media.

The club did not immediately return requests for comment.

Mr Mac Lochlainn added: “Thank you to the management of Libertys for listening to your local community and respectfully taking down the billboard sign in Buncrana.

“This is not a bit of a laugh any more. Society has changed.

“All of us men need to step up and see that all women deserve respect, not just our mothers, daughters, sisters, wives or partners.”

“We’re excited about this year & it’s going to be a great tournament” - Barry Funston @DDFIrishOpen @Ballyliffin pic.twitter.com/cif2CCGXj6 — Rory Foundation (@roryfoundation) May 9, 2018

Golf’s Irish Open will be held in Ballyliffin in Co Donegal from 5-8 July.

It is hosted by four-time major winner Rory McIlroy’s Rory Foundation.

- Press Association