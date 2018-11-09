Nicola Collins murder trial start deferred until Tuesday

By Liam Heylin

Evidence is scheduled to commence on Tuesday at the Cork Circuit Criminal Court in a Cork murder case into the death of a 38-year-old woman.

A jury had been sworn in on Thursday to hear the case against a 44-year-old man accused of murdering Kerry-born Nicola Collins in a flat over a food store in Cork in March 2016.

The jury members had been asked to present themselves this morning before the court, which is sitting at Anglesea Courthouse in Cork.

Nicola Collins

But the nine men and three women who returned to the Central Criminal Court for the scheduled opening of the case, were advised legal argument was continuing in the absence of the jury.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon told the jury that legal discussions between the prosecution and defence which commenced on Thursday had not yet concluded.

To facilitate the continuing legal discussions, the judge said she was sending the jury home to return to court at 2pm on Tuesday next.

The accused, Cathal O'Sullivan, who is originally from Charleville, Co Cork, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murdering Ms Collins on March 27, 2016, at a flat at 6A Popham's Road, Farranree, Cork.

Cathal O'Sullivan

The flat is located over a local Gala food store.

The trial, before the Central Criminal Court, is expected to last two weeks.

It is anticipated the prosecution's senior counsel Tom Creed will present the jury with an outline of the evidence anticipated in the case when it is ready to open to them.

The late Ms Collins was a native of St Brendan’s Park in Tralee, Co Kerry but had been living at Clashduv Road in the Togher area of Cork for a number of years.

On Thursday, Ms Justice Creedon had told the jury: “There are legal issues in the trial. They have to be discussed. They are going to take some time.

"I am going to send you away until those legal issues are sorted out.”