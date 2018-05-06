Niall Horan's first guitar sells for four-times estimated value at auction

By Sarah Slater

The first guitar owned by Niall Horan of One Direction fame was sold at auction for more than four times what it was estimated to be worth.

The guitar, estimated to be worth up to €300 made €1,200 after several minutes of frantic bidding. Lot 515, was signed by Horan, who now has a successful solo career, with a felt tip pen with the inscription, “I got this when I was nine-years-old and it was my first ever guitar.”

Niall Horan's first guitar.

The guitar was a prize at a previous charity auction for Debra Ireland. The charity gives support to those living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) - a skin condition which is as fragile as a butterfly's wings, meaning it blisters at the slightest touch.

The guitar was on sale at Whyte’s auction house in their Eclectic Collector collection in Dublin on Saturday.

It was a mixed auction for Whyte’s auction as many of the 519 lots exceeded their estimated prices while other more notable lots failed to sell or were withdrawn at the last moment.

Lot 318, a James II “Gunmoney” large half crown dating back to 1690 which was in extremely good condition reached €10,500. It was estimated to be worth €3,000.

Also up for grabs at the auction was a cigar owned by former English Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill, given to his publisher, Sir Newman Flower which sold for €950.

A vanity case belonging to Kitty Kiernan, the fiancee of slain Irish revolutionary, soldier and politician Michael Collins was withdrawn from the auction after the vendor changed their mind about selling it.

Kitty Kiernan.

There had been huge interest in the case given her role in Collin’s life as being a main character in Ireland’s fight for Independence from Britain.

Collins proposed to Kitty on the October 8th, 1921 in the Grand Hotel in Greystones, Wicklow. In the Spring of 1922, the Anglo-Irish Treaty was passed and as the country split into those who supported the Treaty and those who did not, Collins became Commander-in-Chief of the Free State Army.

Her black leather vanity case, with fitted interior lined dark green watered silk was estimated to be worth up to €6,000. The case contains silver mounted glass jars and accessories hallmarked in 1897.

Kitty Kiernan's vanity case.

A headscarf, a pair of gloves and eight various photographs of Kitty including a photograph of her at Béal na mBláth in 1923 where Collins had been shot dead a year previously before they could set a wedding date.

A series of 20 X-rays of superstar racehorse Arkle taken under supervision by his vet James F Kavanagh which included the initial diagnosis in 1967 of an injured hoof - putting an end to his career also failed to sell.

Ankle won the Cheltenham Gold Cup three times and the Irish Grand National once. They had been estimated to be worth up to €3,000.