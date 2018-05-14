NI healthcare staff 'concerned' about hiring EU colleagues post-Brexit

Health care staff in Northern Ireland are uncertain and concerned about the ability to retain and hire EU colleagues post-Brexit.

Nurses and doctors who live across the border but currently work in the region are "anxious" and want reassurance, the findings of a workforce engagement exercise found.

The feedback was among the key findings of an initiative undertaken to help inform a new strategy for health care staff in Northern Ireland.

The plan to modernise workplace policies and procedures is designed to accompany the ongoing programme of reform of health service delivery in Northern Ireland.

The Workforce Strategy 2026: Delivering for Our People, which was launched today, has a stated ambition to address challenges with supply, recruitment and retention of staff.

In regard to Brexit, one of the strategy's objectives is: "Take account of and plan for the workforce implications arising from the UK's exit from the EU and the subsequent implications for the EU/EEA (European Economic Area) and non-EU/EEA workforce."

Northern Ireland Department of Health permanent secretary Richard Pengelly said: "Health and social care colleagues work tirelessly to provide the care needed by patients and other service users.

The system could not run without the skill, dedication and commitment of our talented, hard-working colleagues, across all disciplines, professions and levels.

"We therefore owe it to them, and to the people of Northern Ireland, to address the workforce issues that need to be fixed. And we need to ensure that we aren't just fixing the problems from 2006 or 2016. We need to look forward to 2026.

More than 122,000 people work in health and social care in Northern Ireland, including the public, private and voluntary sectors. Around £2.3bn a year is spent employing those who work in the public sector.