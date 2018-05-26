Next generation of digital innovators gather at Coolest Projects 2018

Over 1,000 young people are showcasing 700 technology projects in Dublin today.

Organised by the CoderDojo Foundation, the seventh annual Coolest Projects International event will host children from around the world who have had an idea and made it a reality using the skills they have learnt at their local CoderDojo, Code Club, or Raspberry Jam.

We are delighted to see the amount of projects that aim to help people and that contribute to making a change in the society! #CoolestProjects #ChangeTheWorld pic.twitter.com/SrXw6vl9Rb — Coolest Projects (@coolestprojects) May 26, 2018

Co-creator of the Raspberry Pi computer, Pete Lomas, delivered the keynote address to a packed audience of young people and their families earlier today.

Sharing how he went from school misfit to joint recipient of the UK’s most prestigious prize for engineering innovation, the MacRobert Award, Mr Lomas, said: “Creating things has been a lifelong passion for me but my journey to success has not been without potholes and seemingly vertical uphill struggles.

“The passion and encouragement of early teachers and mentors has helped me build a successful and hugely enjoyable career in engineering.”

This @CoderDojo Ninja, Timothy, needed a microcentrifuge and a PCR machine to purify and amplify DNA for a genetics project, but it's very costly kit. So he built them himself, plus an extra microcentrifuge to help a teacher he knows #CoolestProjects pic.twitter.com/wc2xMZmmvk — Raspberry Pi (@Raspberry_Pi) May 26, 2018

Over 10,000 people visited the family-friendly event which comprised hands-on activities for young and old including programming inspired escape rooms, flying drones, VR headset testing, creating wearable technology pieces and a giant circuit board puzzle as well as demonstrations, workshops and panel discussions.

- Digital desk