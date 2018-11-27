Newly created customs officer jobs oversubscribed five times

Back to Ireland Home

Up to 3000 people have applied for 600 newly created customs officer jobs.

Ministers will be updated today on Brexit contingency planning.

The Irish Times reports the Cabinet will hear details of the progress on infrastructure and staffing to deal with extra checks between Britain and Ireland.

The Government insists there are no provisions for extra checks on the border.

- Digital Desk

KEYWORDS:

CustomsIrelandjobs

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland