Newly created customs officer jobs oversubscribed five times
27/11/2018 - 06:55:28Back to Ireland Home
Up to 3000 people have applied for 600 newly created customs officer jobs.
Ministers will be updated today on Brexit contingency planning.
The Irish Times reports the Cabinet will hear details of the progress on infrastructure and staffing to deal with extra checks between Britain and Ireland.
The Government insists there are no provisions for extra checks on the border.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here