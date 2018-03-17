New York mayor starts Taoiseach's first St Patrick's Day event with 'Gerry Adams Day' proclamation

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has begun the final day of his St Patrick's Day visit to the US.

The day started with Mr Varadkar attending an engagement at Gracie Mansion, the residence of NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams was the guest of honour at the breakfast event.

Mayor de Blasio gave the 2018 annual proclamation to Mr Adams.

The proclamation read: "I, Bill de Blasio, Mayor of the City of New York, do hereby proclaim the 17th of March 2018 in the city of New York as: "Gerry Adams Day".