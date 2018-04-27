New version of ‘Repeal the 8th’ mural appears in Dublin

The controversial ‘Repeal the 8th’ mural has been given a new home in Dublin's Temple Bar.

Earlier this week, the Charities Regulator ordered the artwork to be removed from the outside wall of the Project Arts Centre.

The centre, which is a registered charity, was told it could have its funding pulled if it didn't take down the work, which was considered "political activity".

Now, another version of the mural has been placed on the side of Amnesty International Ireland's nearby headquarters.

