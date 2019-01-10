New science exhibition sheds light on mass of blood vessels in human body

A new science exhibition in Northern Ireland has detailed some of the 100,000 kilometres of blood vessels in the human body.

It is just one fact awaiting visitors to the Med-Lab at W5 in Belfast.

It offers people the opportunity to learn about the systems that keep our bodies alive and, by using advanced imaging technologies, see inside the body.

MED-Lab aims to promote Stem (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) knowledge and understanding among the next generation of scientists through interactive learning.

Human bone, as one example, can be four times stronger than concrete.

Eric Porter, chair of the Odyssey Trust, said: “Enhancing education and scientific knowledge, MED-Lab is an innovative and intriguing investigation into our most-prized possession – our body.

“We are delighted to unveil the first of eight new innovative zones in W5, which we know will be hugely popular with our visitors.”

The attraction has been developed by W5 in consultation with local audiences and is funded by the Inspiring Science Fund – a partnership between the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS), UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and Wellcome.

Additional support was awarded by the Almac Group, a Craigavon-based global pharmaceutical company.

The Inspiring Science Fund is a £30 million capital scheme to support science centres across the UK, helping them rethink what they do and what they offer to the public.

Alan Armstrong, chairman and chief executive officer of the Almac Group, said: “As a business employing over 5,000 individuals globally, our success depends on the talent and skills of our most important asset, our people, it is therefore crucial that we continue to invest in the next generation.

“Almac is dedicated to advancing knowledge and interest in Stem subjects and sharing our rich history and work carried out in the medicine development lifecycle for patients globally.

“We hope that through MED-Lab combined and with our long-term Stem Outreach strategy, thousands of young people will be inspired to seek out careers and realise the potential opportunities that exist across Almac.”

