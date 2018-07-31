New scheme encouraging homeowners to install solar panels launched today
31/07/2018 - 12:13:20Back to Environment Ireland Home
A new scheme encouraging homeowners to install solar panels has been launched this morning.
The pilot scheme offers grants for the installation of solar panels and extra funds to install battery storage systems.
Environment Minister Denis Naughten says the scheme will allow people to turn their home into their very own "renewable power station."
He said homeowners can save around €220 in electricity costs every year by taking advantage of the scheme.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here