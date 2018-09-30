New road safety campaign makes appeal to pedestrians

The Road Safety Authority has issued a special appeal to pedestrians ahead of the launch of Road Safety Week.

It has been examining some of the key risk factors for what has been recognised as a vulnerable road user group.

It follows two pedestrian deaths in the past week.

Communications manager Brian Farrell said that there are several things we can do to help reduce fatalities and injuries.

"This year, we're focusing on pedestrian safety and I suppose that's particularly poignant given the last two deaths on the road have been pedestrians," he said.

"Pedestrians count for one in five fatalities on our roads and we just want people to be aware of the dangers when they're out walking or whether they're out cycling as well,

"Vulnerable road users are most at risk because they don't have the same level of protection as a car diver or a passenger in a car has in a crash."

